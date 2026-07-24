Fenerbahçe & Galatasaray Lock Horns Over Rafael Leao

Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray have entered an intense bidding contest for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, with both Süper Lig clubs exploring financial terms to pull off a landmark summer transfer according to Fotomac.

Istanbul Rivals Battle for Signature

Following Portugal’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 27-year-old Leão indicated a desire for a fresh challenge after seven seasons at the San Siro. While initial interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs has yet to formalize into concrete offers, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray have aggressively stepped forward.

Fenerbahçe have drafted a four-year contract offering Leão approximately €10 million to €12 million annually in base wages, complemented by performance-based add-ons. Meanwhile, reigning champions Galatasaray remain actively engaged, putting together a competitive financial proposal of their own to lure the forward to Rams Park.

Valuation Sticking Point and Pre-Season Timeline

While player discussions advance, AC Milan’s asking price presents the main hurdle to finalizing a deal.