Fenerbahce & Galatasaray Win in Super Lig, Black Eagles Suffer Shock Defeat

Fenerbahçe continued their impressive form in the Turkish Süper Lig, securing a resounding 6-2 victory over Kayserispor.

The match was a showcase of Fenerbahçe’s attacking prowess, with goals from Dusan Tadic, Oğuz Aydın, Youssef En-Nesyri, Filip Kostić, and Sebastian Szymanski. Kayserispor managed to score two consolation goals, but it was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat.

This victory further solidifies Fenerbahçe’s position at the top of the league table, maintaining their three-point lead over Galatasaray.

In another match, Galatasaray secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Bodrumspor, with Michy Batshuayi scoring the lone goal. This win extended Galatasaray’s winning streak to 12 matches, setting a new club record.

Besiktas, featuring Portuguese players Gedson Fernandes, Rafa Silva, and João Mário, suffered a shock 4-2 home defeat to Goztepe. Despite taking an early lead, Besiktas couldn’t hold on as Goztepe staged a remarkable comeback.

The Black Eagles have now lost three of their last four games.

In other Turkish league matches, Alanyaspor (with Nuno Lima and Rony Lopes) drew 1-1 against Samsunspor, Hatayspor (with Joelson Fernandes and Rui Pedro) drew 1-1 against Konyaspor, and Kasimpasa (with Kévin Rodrigues and Cafú) played out a goalless draw against Sivasspor.