Fenerbahce go top after beating Hatayspor

Fenerbahce moved back into first place in the Super Lig after beating Hatayspor 4-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The Yellow Canaries bounced back from a disappointing run of results which saw them lose their last two league games.

Fenerbahce suffered a 2-0 defeat on the weekend away to rivals Trabzonspor which allowed arch rivals Galatasaray to overtake them in the league.

Fenerbahce have however, returned to the top of the table following their win over Hatayspor and now find themselves two points ahead of the Lions.

Galatasaray do have the chance to go back top if they win their game in hand away to Sivasspor tomorrow.

The Yellow Canaries will finish 2022 as league leaders unless Galatasaray win.

Diego Rossi setup Joshua king for the opening goal on 20 minutes and assisted Michy Batshuayi just six minutes later.

Serdar Dursun and Gustavo Henrique both found the back of the net late in the second half to make sure of the three points.

Fenerbahce will play against Antalyaspor in Antalya next on 3 January.