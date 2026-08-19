Fenerbahçe Held by Lyon in Champions League Play-off First Leg as Türkiye’s UEFA Coefficient Updates

Fenerbahçe fought back to secure a 1–1 draw against Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off tie at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result provided a modest boost to Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standings as three Turkish clubs continue their European campaigns.

Greenwood Equalizer Cancels Out Openda Opener

French visitors Lyon took the lead in the 40th minute when forward Loïs Openda clinically finished to put the away side ahead heading into halftime.

However, Fenerbahçe responded almost immediately after the restart:

Instant Impact: In the 47th minute, Mason Greenwood struck a sublime goal to draw the hosts level.

Lukaku Debut: Summer marquee signing Romelu Lukaku made his official debut for the Sarı-Lacivertliler, entering off the bench in the 81st minute.

Late Drama: Lyon almost stole a late winner in the 88th minute when Corentin Tolisso’s powerful long-range drive forced a sharp save from goalkeeper Ederson, keeping the scoreline balanced.

The tie remains wide open ahead of the return fixture at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday, August 26.

Türkiye’s UEFA Country Coefficient Update

Following the mid-week play-off action, UEFA updated its official country coefficient rankings: