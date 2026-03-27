Fenerbahce Hit with UEFA Sanctions After Nottingham Forest Clash

UEFA has handed down a series of disciplinary measures against Turkish giants Fenerbahçe following a turbulent Europa League encounter at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on February 26.

Fines and Fan Ban

European football’s governing body has ordered the Istanbul-based club to pay a total of €50,500 (£43,753) in fines. The penalties are split into two categories:

€30,000 (£25,992): For general spectator misconduct and the use of pyrotechnics.

€20,500 (£17,761): Specifically for acts of damage within the stadium.

In addition to the financial penalties, UEFA has slapped Fenerbahçe with a one-match ban on ticket sales for their away supporters, meaning the club will be without their travelling “12th man” for their next European fixture.

Disruption at the City Ground

The match was marred by scenes in the away end, where the deployment of flares forced a temporary halt to play during the first half. Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that three individuals were arrested during the match. Following the final whistle, a post-match inspection revealed significant damage to the seating in the section designated for the visiting Turkish fans.

Under the UEFA ruling, Fenerbahçe has been given a 30-day deadline to coordinate with Nottingham Forest officials to settle the costs for the physical damages to the stadium infrastructure.

Forest Progress Despite Defeat

On the pitch, the atmosphere in the stands didn’t stop Nottingham Forest from securing their spot in the next round. Although the English side suffered a 2-1 defeat on the night, their dominant performance in the first leg proved decisive, as they advanced to the Europa League Round of 16 with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Fenerbahçe’s exit from the competition is now compounded by the fallout of the disciplinary hearing, highlighting a costly night for the club both sportingly and financially.