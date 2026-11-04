Dominik Szoboszlai Set to Start as Depleted Liverpool Prepare for Fenerbahçe Test

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is set to rotate his starting XI for Wednesday evening’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash against Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, with Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai pushing for a return to the lineup following a hamstring recovery.

The Reds land in Turkey seeking their fourth consecutive European victory in what represents their eighth fixture in just 24 days. However, squad rotation has become an operational necessity for Iraola, who will be without Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after he was officially ruled out due to a heel injury.

Szoboszlai made his return from a three-match absence as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1–0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal. With Gravenberch sidelined and not traveling to Istanbul, Szoboszlai is expected to partner 19-year-old Trey Nyoni in a restructured central midfield pivot, marking Nyoni’s third consecutive Champions League start.

Further changes are anticipated across Liverpool’s backline and wide attacking zones. Joe Gomez is in contention to replace Ronald Araújo at right-back, while Kostas Tsimikas could feature at left-back in place of Milos Kerkez.

In attack, 18-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha—who delivered a standout performance off the bench in Liverpool’s 4–3 victory over Villarreal—is pushing to replace Cody Gakpo on the flank. Alexander Isak is expected to lead the line up front, supported by Florian Wirtz in the central playmaker role.

Fenerbahçe host the Premier League side amid their own selection nightmare, with Ghanaian center-back Kojo Oppong joining Nathan Aké, Jayden Oosterwolde, and Marco Asensio on the injured list for interim manager Dirk Kuyt.

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