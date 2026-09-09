Fenerbahçe Host Roma in Historic Champions League Return After 18-Year Absence

Fenerbahçe prepare to end an 18-year hiatus from Europe’s premier club competition on Thursday evening when they welcome Serie A side AS Roma to the Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu for their UEFA Champions League league phase opener.

The Turkish giants booked their return to the tournament proper after navigating a tense play-off tie against Lyon, ending a multi-year absence from the main stage that dates back to the 2008/09 campaign.

Strong Home Record Against Italian Opposition

While Fenerbahçe enter the match looking to recover from a narrow 2–1 domestic derby loss to Beşiktaş, historical trends in Kadıköy offer encouragement. The Yellow Canaries have won their last three home fixtures against Italian clubs in European competition, maintaining clean sheets in each outing.

Head coach İsmail Kartal has called on his players to channel the energy of the home crowd to kickstart their European campaign:

“We are playing at home, and we must reflect our identity on the pitch. I want a team that fights, supports one another, and leaves everything on the field.”

Midfield Absences Force Lineup Adjustment

Fenerbahçe must overcome notable squad omissions for the opener. French midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi misses out as he begins a European suspension following post-match incidents in the play-off round, while Spanish playmaker Marco Asensio is not yet fully match-fit.

To compensate, Kartal is expected to partner N’Golo Kanté alongside İsmail Yüksek in central midfield, with English star Mason Greenwood shifted into a central playmaking role behind striker Vedat Muriqi.