Fenerbahce Issues Strong Defence of Mourinho After Derby Clash, Accuses Galatasaray Boss of Exaggeration

Fenerbahce has released a robust statement defending their manager, Jose Mourinho, following his controversial altercation with Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk during Wednesday’s Turkish Cup quarter-final.

The incident, which saw Mourinho pinch Buruk’s nose and subsequently receive a red card, has been met with unwavering support from his club.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

In a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Fenerbahce suggested that Okan Buruk initiated the heated exchange and then dramatically exaggerated his reaction to Mourinho’s gesture.

The club’s statement alluded to Buruk’s alleged history of diving during his playing career.

Fenerbahce’s statement read: “(Buruk) had the audacity to make disrespectful hand gestures after crossing the police line. After our manager touched his nose momentarily in response, the person in question threw himself to the ground in an exaggerated manner. The disrespectful statements and actions of this person, who professionally threw himself to the ground like he had been ‘shot’ as a continuation of this plan after excessive provocations, are recorded in the images.”

The club further emphasized what they perceived as an overreaction from the Galatasaray manager: “The meaninglessness of a person whose nose was touched jumping to the ground and writhing for seconds and the acting that was played are known to the entire public. It is obvious that the images of this person throwing himself to the ground from his football career continued in his coaching career, and that this attitude is a characteristic stance.”

Fenerbahce concluded their statement by asserting that a fair assessment of the incident requires considering the context of alleged provocations from Buruk: “It is clear that the evaluation of the ugly provocations and what happened afterwards should not be one-sided, but should be based on a cause-and-effect relationship.”

While Jose Mourinho potentially faces a suspension for his actions, the strong backing from Fenerbahce indicates the club’s belief that their manager was provoked and that Okan Buruk’s response was overly theatrical. This latest development further fuels the intense rivalry between the two Istanbul giants and sets the stage for potential disciplinary action from the Turkish Football Federation.