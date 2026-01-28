Fenerbahce Launch Ambitious €30m Raid for Man City’s Omar Marmoush

In a bold statement of intent for the Süper Lig title race, Fenerbahçe have made a move to sign Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Yellow Canaries, determined to end their championship drought, have shifted their focus to the Egyptian international after hitting dead ends in pursuits of Alexander Sørloth, Darwin Núñez, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

While a move for Beto was also considered, the club hierarchy has now reportedly “gone all-in” for Marmoush.

The €30 Million Gambit

Fenerbahçe are currently the only club preparing a concrete formal offer for the 26-year-old, despite lingering interest from giants like Bayern Munich, Tottenham, and Aston Villa.

The Istanbul side is reportedly willing to commit €30 million to secure the striker’s services. While this is a significant sum for the Turkish market, it represents a steep drop from the €75 million Manchester City paid Eintracht Frankfurt for the player just a year ago.

City’s Shifting Priorities

The catalyst for this potential move is Manchester City’s recent acquisition of Antoine Semenyo.

With the squad depth increasing at the Etihad, Marmoush has seen his playing time restricted and is reportedly eager to join a project where he can be a guaranteed starter.

While the Egyptian star’s preference is said to be staying in the Premier League, the lack of firm offers from English clubs has opened the door for Fenerbahçe.

Marmoush is reportedly willing to open negotiations with external suitors if a Premier League lifeline does not materialize in the coming days.

A Critical Mid-Season Hunt

Manager Domenico Tedesco has been vocal about the need for a clinical presence in the final third. With Marmoush’s ability to play across the front line and his proven track record in the Bundesliga, he is viewed as the “X-factor” needed to leapfrog rivals in the domestic standings.

As the winter window enters its final stages, all eyes are on Manchester to see if City will accept the massive financial hit to facilitate Marmoush’s exit, or if a Premier League rival will hijack Fenerbahçe’s ambitious plans at the eleventh hour.