Fenerbahçe Launch Ambitious Pursuit of Real Madrid Defender Ferland Mendy

Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe have reportedly triggered a “giant operation” to secure the services of Real Madrid’s French international left-back, Ferland Mendy. According to reports from Fanatik, the Istanbul club is looking to make a statement signing as they prepare for the 2026–27 campaign under the management of José Mourinho.

Fenerbahçe’s Sporting Director, Mario Branco, is said to be leading the negotiations, viewing Mendy as a transformative addition to the squad’s defensive line. The 31-year-old Frenchman, whose contract with the Spanish giants has long been a subject of speculation, is currently being evaluated by the Real Madrid board as they look to refresh their own roster.

The move comes at a strategic crossroads for both clubs. Real Madrid has been heavily linked with a long-term pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, a move that would likely limit Mendy’s starting opportunities at the Santiago Bernabéu. Fenerbahçe is keen to capitalize on this potential surplus, hoping that the lure of a guaranteed starting role and the opportunity to work under Mourinho will be enough to convince the decorated defender to move to the Süper Lig.

While Mendy has been a staple of Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive setup, providing balance and physicality during several Champions League-winning campaigns, the financial dynamics of the deal remain the primary hurdle. Fenerbahçe is reportedly preparing a substantial contract offer to match the Frenchman’s current prestige, while also navigating the transfer fee required to pry him away from the reigning European champions.

Should the “operation” prove successful, it would represent one of the most high-profile defensive transfers in Turkish football history. Mendy, known for his elite 1-on-1 defending and tactical discipline, would join a growing list of world-class talents choosing Istanbul as their next destination during the Mourinho era.

Negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, with Fenerbahçe eager to wrap up the deal before the start of their pre-season training camp.