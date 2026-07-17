Fenerbahçe Launch London Transfer Summit for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins Following Greenwood Deal

On the very same day Fenerbahçe finalized their blockbuster move for Mason Greenwood in Manchester, club executives quietly traveled to London to orchestrate a high-stakes transfer summit for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Turkish giants are determined to build an unstoppable attacking force, turning their immediate attention to the Premier League star as their next marquee target.

The London Negotiations & Villa’s Firm Stance

During the critical face-to-face talks in London, Aston Villa’s management made it clear that parting with their star forward will not be an easy decision.

Villa executives emphasized that Watkins is one of the most vital components of their current squad, noting that finding an adequate replacement would prove incredibly difficult in the current market.

Because of his indispensable role, the English club is holding a very rigid stance:

Aston Villa has reportedly opened negotiations with a demanding €40 million price tag. Fenerbahçe’s board is prepared to negotiate, hoping to find a compromise on the transfer fee to bring the Premier League goalscorer to Istanbul.

Watkins Green-Lights the Move

While club-to-club negotiations remain tough, Fenerbahçe has received a massive boost from the player’s side. The 30-year-old England international is highly receptive to the move and has reportedly green-lit the transition.

Should the two clubs find common ground on the transfer fee, Watkins is fully prepared to sign on the dotted line.

The Proposed €30 Million Contract Package

To convince the prolific forward, Fenerbahçe’s management has drafted a highly lucrative personal terms package:

Contract Length: A guaranteed 3-year deal .

Annual Salary: A staggering €10 million net per season.

If finalized, the €30 million total salary package combined with the transfer fee would represent one of the most financially significant transfer operations in Turkish football history.