Fenerbahçe Launch Raid on Chelsea for Argentine Duo Aaron Anselmino and Valentín Barco

Turkish powerhouses Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Premier League side Chelsea, targeting young Argentine talents Aaron Anselmino and Valentín Barco to satisfy the Süper Lig’s U-23 squad requirements.

According to reporting from Fanatik, Fenerbahçe’s board is acting on directives from head coach İsmail Kartal. The Yellow Canaries are eager to capitalize on FIFA’s loan regulations—which restrict clubs to sending out six players over the age of 21 on loan per season—by securing deals before the Blues exhaust their international allowance.

Defensive Reinforcements: Aaron Anselmino

Central defender Aaron Anselmino has emerged as a key target to bolster Fenerbahçe’s backline options:

Career Trajectory: The 21-year-old was signed by Chelsea from Boca Juniors in 2024 before completing loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg.

Current Status: With first-team opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge, Fenerbahçe are preparing an official proposal to bring the defender to Istanbul on a temporary deal.

Fitness Update: Anselmino recently suffered a minor muscle strain during a pre-season fixture against Johor Darul Ta’zim, but he is expected to return to full fitness shortly.

Tactical Versatility: Valentín Barco

Alongside Anselmino, Fenerbahçe are keeping close tabs on multi-positional talent Valentín Barco:

Utility Asset: Capable of operating across the left-back, central midfield, and left-wing positions, the 22-year-old offers valuable tactical flexibility.

Impressive Form: Barco spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, recording 3 goals and 9 assists across 43 appearances, a campaign that earned him a call-up to Argentina’s World Cup squad.

Fenerbahçe management is expected to formalize talks with Chelsea in the coming days to negotiate loan terms for both players before the European transfer deadline.