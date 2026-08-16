Fenerbahce Launch Shock Pursuit of Inter Milan Star Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have opened preliminary talks to sign Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, identifying the Turkish international playmaker as a marquee target to anchor their squad for the upcoming campaign.

According to reporting from Fotomaç, Fenerbahçe representatives made initial contact with Çalhanoğlu’s entourage during recent club negotiations in Italy. The 32-year-old midfielder is understood to be receptive to a potential return to Turkey, responding favorably to the project presented by the Yellow Canaries.

Domestic Quotas and European Ambitions

Fenerbahçe’s board views Çalhanoğlu as a transformative addition who instantly upgrades the team’s central midfield while fulfilling key squad requirements:

Domestic Quota Advantage: With the Süper Lig implementing updated foreign player limits (10+4 quota), securing elite Turkish national team talent has become a strategic necessity for top-tier clubs.

Inter’s Valuation: The Serie A side currently values Çalhanoğlu—who remains under contract in Milan through 2027—between €25 million and €30 million.

Personal Terms: The playmaker earns approximately €6 million net per season at Inter, a wage structure Fenerbahçe are reportedly prepared to negotiate as part of a marquee package.

European Timetable

Fenerbahçe’s management is pacing its transfer activity around European qualification milestones. With the club aiming to guarantee European group-stage football, securing progression in UEFA competition will unlock the necessary financial backing and sporting incentive to formalize an official offer to Inter Milan.