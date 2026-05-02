Fenerbahce Launches Ambitious “Operation Klopp” as Presidential Candidates Eye Liverpool Legend

In a move that has sent shockwaves through European football, Fenerbahçe have reportedly initiated contact with former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to lead the club’s ambitious new era.

The pursuit comes at a time of significant upheaval for the Yellow Canaries. Following a crushing 3-0 derby defeat to rivals Galatasaray that effectively ended their title hopes, the club has parted ways with manager Domenico Tedesco and is currently navigating a high-stakes presidential election scheduled for early June.

The “Championship Prescription”

According to reports from Fanatik, the camp of former president and current candidate Aziz Yıldırım has reached out to Klopp and his technical staff. Rather than just a contract offer, the club reportedly requested a comprehensive “report” from the German tactician on how to restore Fenerbahçe to the summit of Turkish football.

Klopp’s alleged “prescription” for the club highlights several key pillars:

Aggressive Identity: Implementing a high-pressing, high-intensity playing style.

Fortress Istanbul: Maintaining an unbeaten record at home.

Forward Momentum: Eliminating excessive “sideways passing” in favor of direct, attacking football.

A Reunion with Anfield Icons?

The pursuit of Klopp aligns with a broader strategy to transform Fenerbahçe into a global powerhouse. The club is already in advanced discussions to sign Liverpool legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, potentially setting the stage for a spectacular reunion of the trio that defined Liverpool’s modern golden age.

The Reality Check

While the reports have ignited the Fenerbahçe fanbase, securing Klopp remains a monumental task. The 58-year-old is currently integrated into the Red Bull global football structure and has been consistently linked with high-profile roles, including the German national team and Real Madrid.

However, sources in Turkey suggest that the presidential candidates are prepared to offer “astronomical” financial terms to convince Klopp to abandon his current sabbatical-style role for a return to the dugout.

As the June 6–7 election approaches, “Operation Klopp” has become the focal point of the campaign trail. Whether it is a realistic target or a grand election promise, the ambition alone signals that Fenerbahçe is determined to break Galatasaray’s domestic stranglehold with a world-class statement.