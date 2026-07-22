Fenerbahce Lead Pursuit for Ollie Watkins as Yellow Canaries Step Up Transfer Push

Fenerbahçe have placed Aston Villa and England international striker Ollie Watkins at the top of their summer transfer wishlist, according to reporting from Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Following their UEFA Champions League qualifying round victory over Górnik Zabrze, the Istanbul giants are actively maneuvering to secure a high-profile target to lead their front line.

Negotiations & Personal Terms

Increased Offer: Fenerbahçe have escalated negotiations by submitting an improved bid of €35 million to Aston Villa in an effort to reach agreement with the Premier League side.

Lucrative Contract Deal: The Turkish club has proposed a three-year contract to Watkins worth €9 million per season, which the 30-year-old forward has agreed to in principle.

Fee Structure: Aston Villa hold a market valuation between €35 million and €40 million for Watkins, whose current deal at Villa Park runs through June 2028. Fenerbahçe remain in discussions to structure the transfer fee via an installment plan to satisfy Financial Fair Play requirements.

Key Role in Fenerbahçe’s Ambitions

Under head coach İsmail Kartal, Fenerbahçe are building a squad aimed at regaining the Süper Lig title and making a deep run in European competition.

Having already added marquee figures such as Mason Greenwood and Nathan Aké, securing Watkins—who netted 21 goals and provided 5 assists across 55 appearances last season for Villa—would represent one of the most significant marquee signings in recent Turkish football history.

With international duties at the 2026 FIFA World Cup now concluded, direct talks between Fenerbahçe executives and Aston Villa management are expected to accelerate rapidly in the coming days.