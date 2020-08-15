Fenerbahce make Bournemouth keeper transfer priority

Fenerbahce have made Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic a transfer priority this summer according to the Milliyet newspaper.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries want an experienced keeper in goal next season.

Fenerbahce conceded 46 goals last term which was more than every other side in the top seven.

The club management put this down in part to having such an inexperienced keeper in goal.

The Yellow Canaries want a player with more experience to lead the defence and team from the back.

Begovic has a lot of experience in the Premier League and spent last season on loan at AC Milan.

Fenerbahce would want the Bosnia international on loan but he has just 12 months left on his contract at Bournemouth.

The Yellow-Navy Blues are cash strapped due to their current financial position and could struggle to sign the keeper on a permanent deal.

However, Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League last season which could increase Fenerbahce’s bargaining power.

Fenerbahce currently have two young keepers with 22-year-old Altay Bayindir and 20-year-old Berk Ozer.