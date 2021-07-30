Fenerbahce make offer for Man United midfielder

Fenerbahce are interested in Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira according to TNT Sports.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries have made an offer for Pereira.

United reportedly want €25m for the midfielder but Fenerbahce would be unable to match the asking price after taking a financial hit over the pandemic crisis period.

Fenerbahce want to agree to a lower fee.

Fotomac meanwhile, report that Fenerbahce want to loan Pereira.

And that would make sense considering the financial situation the club are in.

The Yellow-Navy Blues would be unable to match anything even close to €25m but could offer a temporary move where Pereira would be able to play.

The TNT Sports report claims that Pereira wants to play for a team where he can play regular first team football.

Pereira has played for Granada, Valencia and Lazio on loan since joining United in 2015.

The midfielder does still have another two-years remaining on his United contract.

Fenerbahce recently appointed Portuguese manager Vitor Periera as manager. The Portuguese head coach wants to complete transfers early to focus on pre-season.

The Yellow Canaries finished last season in third place after a disappointing league campaign.