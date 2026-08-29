Fenerbahce Make Renewed Move For Man United Forward After Champions League Qualification

Fenerbahçe are preparing an ambitious move to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as the Turkish giants look to bolster their attack for their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign, according to Sabah.

Following their successful qualification for Europe’s premier club competition, the Yellow Canaries are eager to add proven international quality to Jose Mourinho’s squad, with Rashford emerging as a high-profile target in the final stage of the transfer window.

High-Profile Transfer Drive

Fenerbahçe management is actively exploring the parameters of a potential deal to bring the 28-year-old England international to Istanbul.

Having secured a place in the expanded 36-team Champions League phase, Fenerbahçe are determined to build a squad capable of advancing deep into the knockout rounds.

The presence of manager Jose Mourinho, who previously worked with Rashford at Old Trafford, is seen as a key factor in Fenerbahçe’s pitch to persuade the forward.

The potential pursuit of Rashford comes amidst a broader summer recruitment drive, with club officials working to finalize several high-profile additions before the European squad registration deadline.

Negotiations and Next Steps

While completing a deal for the Manchester United attacker presents financial and logistical hurdles, Fenerbahçe hierarchy are actively working to negotiate terms with both the player’s representatives and the Premier League side.

Should negotiations progress, Fenerbahçe hope to finalize the transfer in time to integrate Rashford into their tactical setup ahead of a demanding dual campaign in the Süper Lig and Champions League.