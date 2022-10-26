Fenerbahce missing two players against Rennes in Europa League

Fenerbahce take on Rennes in the Europa League Group H Match Day 4 clash at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries are tied with the Ligue 1 side at the top of the table, both sides have already booked a place in the next round of the tournament and are playing for a first place finish.

The Yellow-Navy Blues will be without two players against Rennes with Luan Peres and Mert Hakan Yandas ruled out with injury.

Additionally, Joshua King is a doubt but is still in contention to make the squad tomorrow.

Also Ismail Yuksek picked up a knock against Basaksehir and although his injury is not serious he is expected to be rested.

Fenerbahce are in great form heading into the Rennes clash having won their last five games in all competitions.

The Istanbul giants are currently first in the Super Lig with a game in hand and are unbeaten in their Europa League group.

Head coach Jorge Jesus has said Fenerbahce have already achieved their goal of booking a place in the next round of the Europa League and that the game against Rennes is not a final but they would still like to finish the group first as it would increase their chances of favorable opposition in the Round of 32.

“The game tomorrow will determine who finishes first or second,” Jesus said.

“Our goal heading into the group was to qualify, we have achieved that.

“So we aren’t looking at tomorrow’s game as a final but it would be advantageous to finish first as we may face easier opposition in the next round.”