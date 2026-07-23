Fenerbahçe Mobilize Board in Full-Scale Operation to Sign Marcus Rashford

Fenerbahçe have launched a high-level transfer offensive to secure Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, according to reporting from Turkish outlet Fanatik. The Istanbul club’s board has effectively declared a total mobilization to pull off what would be one of the summer’s most explosive European transfers.

The Mourinho Connection & Tactical Fit

Under the direction of manager José Mourinho, Fenerbahçe are seeking a game-changing addition to their frontline following their opening-leg victory in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Mourinho, who previously coached Rashford during his tenure at Old Trafford, is understood to be personally driving the interest to reunite with the 28-year-old English international.

Manchester United’s strategic stance plays directly into the Turkish giants’ hands. With United ruling out any potential sale to domestic Premier League rivals like Tottenham, Arsenal, or Chelsea, an overseas move remains the primary resolution for Rashford’s future following his loan spell at Barcelona last season.

Financial Strategy and Timing