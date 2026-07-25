Fenerbahce Monitor Richarlison as Tottenham Prepare Cut-Price Summer Exit

Fenerbahçe are closely monitoring developments in North London as Tottenham Hotspur prepare to invite offers for Richarlison in a discounted summer deal, according to Caught Offside.
The 29-year-old Brazil international has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the English club. To avoid the prospect of losing the attacker on a free transfer next summer, Tottenham have indicated a willingness to accept a fee in the region of €20m to €25m (£17m to £21m)—a significant reduction on the £60m package paid to Everton in 2022.
The View from Kadıköy
Fenerbahçe’s board have listed the Brazilian as a potential marquee target as they continue to reshape their front line for the domestic campaign and European competition.
The club view Richarlison’s tactical adaptability—his capacity to lead the line as a central striker or operate off the left flank—as a profile that suits their tactical requirements.
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European Competition: Juventus remain attentive to the situation. The Italian club consider the forward a viable secondary alternative should their primary pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani fail to progress.
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Player Priorities: While Fenerbahçe maintain interest, any potential move hinges on convincing the player to shift focus. Richarlison’s current priority is to remain in Western Europe’s top five leagues in order to safeguard his position in the Brazil national team setup.
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Past Rejections: The forward previously rejected lucrative approaches from Saudi Pro League clubs on similar sporting grounds.