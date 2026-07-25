Fenerbahce Monitor Richarlison as Tottenham Prepare Cut-Price Summer Exit

Fenerbahçe are closely monitoring developments in North London as Tottenham Hotspur prepare to invite offers for Richarlison in a discounted summer deal, according to Caught Offside.

The 29-year-old Brazil international has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the English club. To avoid the prospect of losing the attacker on a free transfer next summer, Tottenham have indicated a willingness to accept a fee in the region of €20m to €25m (£17m to £21m)—a significant reduction on the £60m package paid to Everton in 2022.

The View from Kadıköy

Fenerbahçe’s board have listed the Brazilian as a potential marquee target as they continue to reshape their front line for the domestic campaign and European competition.

The club view Richarlison’s tactical adaptability—his capacity to lead the line as a central striker or operate off the left flank—as a profile that suits their tactical requirements.