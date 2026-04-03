Fenerbahce Monitoring Newcastle’s Yoane Wissa Amid Difficult Debut Season on Tyneside

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa, as the DR Congo international struggles to find his footing following a record-breaking move to St James’ Park, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Fenerbahce are considering a move for the 29-year-old forward ahead of the summer transfer window, potentially offering Wissa a fresh start after a “nightmare” first year in the North East.

The £55m Stumble

Wissa arrived at Newcastle from Brentford last summer in a deal worth up to £55 million, assuming the iconic Number 9 shirt after the club sold Alexander Isak to Liverpool. However, his Tyneside career was derailed before it truly began; a severe knee injury sustained on international duty just days after signing sidelined him for five months.

Since returning to action in December, the striker has struggled to regain the form that saw him net 19 non-penalty goals for Brentford last season. With only one Premier League goal for the Magpies this term and limited to brief cameos in recent weeks, Wissa has seen his market value plummet from £36m to approximately £26m, according to Transfermarkt.

Fenerbahçe’s Strategic Interest

Fenerbahçe, led by the tactical energy of their recruitment team, are reportedly sensing an opportunity. The Turkish club is in the market for a dynamic forward who can operate both centrally and out wide—a role Wissa mastered during his time with the Bees.

While Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has publicly called for patience, stating that the club hasn’t seen “the best of him yet,” the hierarchy in Istanbul is weighing up whether a loan move or a cut-price permanent deal could be feasible.

The Financial Hurdle

Despite the interest from Turkey, a deal remains complex. Newcastle would likely face a significant financial loss on their investment if they were to sell Wissa now, which could impact their Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) standing.

To break even on the amortisation costs, the Magpies would reportedly require a fee in the region of £40 million—a figure that may be beyond Fenerbahçe’s current reach for a player coming off a long-term injury.

However, with Newcastle reportedly searching for new attacking reinforcements—including a rumored interest in Folarin Balogun—a “cheeky” loan offer from the Bosphorus could provide an out for all parties.