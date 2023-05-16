Fenerbahce offer Rangers winger £1.5m deal but conflicting reports over agreement

Rangers winger Ryan Kent will be leaving at the end of the season as a free agent but there are conflicting reports over where he will end up next season.

Turkish newspaper Fotomac claims that Kent is destined for Fenerbahce.

The report claims that the Yellow Canaries have struck a pre-agreement with Kent offering the winger €1.7m [£1.5m] per-season.

Kent is free to leave Fenerbahce at the end of the season as he will be a free agent and has not agreed to a new deal.

However, Football Insider claims that there is no pre-agreement in place between Kent and Fenerbahce.

The report also claims that talks between the two parties are not at an advanced stage and that Kent is actually waiting for offers from England.

The report claims that he does have interest from Premier League sides and that Burnley are keen.

Kent will join the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander in signing deals elsewhere as they will all become free agents this summer.

The 26-year-old has played 218 times for Rangers, scoring 33 goals and notching 57 assists but has only netted three times in 44 appearances this term.