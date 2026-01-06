Fenerbahce Offered Everton Striker Beto as Title Race Intensifies

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Everton striker Beto this January, as the “Yellow Canaries” look to bolster their frontline for a pivotal second half of the season.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomaç, intermediaries have approached the Istanbul club regarding the 27-year-old’s availability. Fenerbahçe currently sit just three points behind arch-rivals Galatasaray in the Süper Lig standings, and the hierarchy views the winter window as a critical opportunity to secure reinforcements for both the domestic title charge and their Europa League campaign.

A Career at a Crossroads

Beto, a physical powerhouse who represents Guinea-Bissau internationally, has seen his stock fall at Goodison Park following a challenging year. Under the management of David Moyes, the striker has been relegated to a peripheral role following the summer arrival of French youngster Thierno Barry.

The statistics highlight Beto’s struggle for consistency on Merseyside:

Starts: Only 8 Premier League starts during the 2025/26 campaign.

Contract: Signed through June 2027, but currently viewed as a high-earning reserve.

Competition: Thierno Barry’s impressive form has effectively locked down the starting position in Moyes’ high-energy system.

The “Tedesco” Factor

While Fenerbahçe has admired Beto in previous windows, financial hurdles prevented a deal from materializing. However, with the player’s lack of minutes driving his market value down, a move is now considered far more feasible.

The final decision rests with manager Domenico Tedesco. The 40-year-old, who replaced Jose Mourinho earlier this season, is still evaluating his squad depth. Tedesco must now determine if the Portuguese-born forward’s physical style aligns with his tactical vision before the club submits a formal bid.

Everton’s “Plan B” Recruitment

For Everton, offloading Beto would provide significant wage relief, but David Moyes is reportedly unwilling to sanction a departure without a replacement. The Toffees are already scouting potential alternatives who can provide a different tactical dimension:

Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar): The Irish international has thrived in the Eredivisie, noted for his improved link-up play and a work rate that fits the “Moyes mold.”

Santiago Castro (Bologna): An agile option with a low center of gravity, Castro would offer a technical alternative to the aerial dominance of Thierno Barry.

As the January window progresses, a move to Istanbul could provide Beto with the fresh start he needs, while allowing Everton to pivot toward a more versatile attacking rotation.