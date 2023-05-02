Fenerbahce offers Rangers winger three year deal after adding player to shortlist

Fenerbahce have offered Rangers winger Ryan Kent a three-year contract with the option to extend by an additional season according to Takvim.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries have made an offer to Kent after adding the player to their summer transfer shortlist.

Kent who will be out of contract at the end of the season has yet to renew a new deal with Rangers.

As a result Fenerbahce are able to enter direct talks with the winger.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for Rangers this season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

The report claims that Fenerbahce want to get an agreement signed with Kent before the end of the season.

The Yellow Canaries want to wrap up their transfer activity early and focus on the following season which could include a lengthy Champions League campaign if they finish second as they would have to qualify through the playoff route.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the league, three points behind league leaders Galatasaray with three games left to play.