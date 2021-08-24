Fenerbahce on verge of signing Arsenal defender, also interested in Elneny

Fenerbahce are on the verge of signing Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries are also interested in Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

READ: Turkish Teams In Europe 2021/22

The report claims that the Istanbul giants have agreed terms with Arsenal and Kolasinac.

The Gunners will pay part of his wages to get the Bosnia international off the books.

After terminating his contract with Arsenal, Fenerbahce will pay the full-back €1.8m in wages and a €700,000 bonus fee.

The Yellow-Navy Blues are also interested in Elneny who is no stranger to football in Turkey.

Elneny played on loan for Besiktas the season before last.

The Egypt international has yet to feature for the Gunners this season. Arsenal have lost their two opening games of the campaign against Brentford and Chelsea, both games ended in 2-0 defeats.

Elneny did however, play regularly last season making a total of 41 appearances for the North London outfit.

The 29-year-old still has another 12 months remaining on his current contract.

He would join former Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil if he were to complete the move back to Turkey but would be playing for Besiktas’ rivals.