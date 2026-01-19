Fenerbahçe Pivot: Crystal Palace’s Mateta Identified as Primary Strike Target

In a strategic shift that has sent ripples through the winter transfer market, Fenerbahçe has officially turned its sights toward Crystal Palace marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The move comes after the Yellow Canaries’ ambitious pursuit of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez hit a financial and logistical stalemate.

With the Trendyol Süper Lig title race entering a critical juncture, head coach Domenico Tedesco has urged the board to secure a “force of nature” for the frontline, leading the recruitment team directly to Selhurst Park.

Mateta, whose physical profile and clinical finishing have made him a cult hero in South London, is viewed by Tedesco as the ideal protagonist for his tactical system.

The German tactician reportedly values Mateta’s ability to hold up play under pressure and his exceptional efficiency in one-on-one duels with center-backs.

“The goal is to find a striker who doesn’t just score, but occupies the entire defensive line,” a source close to the club noted.

Mateta’s Premier League experience is seen as a vital asset, ensuring he can adapt to the high-intensity atmosphere of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium without a lengthy transition period.

The Fenerbahçe board has already initiated preliminary contact with Crystal Palace officials to gauge the feasibility of a permanent transfer.

While the London club may be reluctant to part with their striker mid-season, the Turkish giants are prepared to leverage their significant budget to make the deal happen.

The final hurdle remains the foreign player quota in Turkey; however, the club is already working on offloading fringe players to make room for the Frenchman.

Should the negotiations reach a positive conclusion in the coming days, Mateta could be the marquee signing that tips the scales in the Turkish title race.