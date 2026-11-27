Fenerbahçe are preparing to make a major statement in the January transfer window with plans to open talks over a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Yellow Canaries are reportedly set to hold discussions with Rashford’s camp in the coming days to outline personal terms.

Should an agreement on wages and project terms be reached, Fenerbahçe intend to enter transfer fee negotiations with Manchester United—building on a momentum boost from Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosting Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing and Fenerbahçe’s own European push.

Why a Deal Could Open Up in January

Several factors could work in Fenerbahçe’s favour ahead of the winter window:

Limited Minutes at Old Trafford: Rashford, a Manchester United senior regular since 2016, has made just eight appearances this season and is widely linked with a departure.

Open to a Move Abroad: While Everton are also reported to have registered interest, Rashford is said to favour continuing his career outside England rather than switching to another Premier League side.

Potential Fee Flexibility: Reports indicate Manchester United could be open to sanctioning an exit for a reduced fee if the terms suit all parties.

Rashford’s Profile and Experience

Under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and valued at a reported €35 million, the 29-year-old brings substantial pedigree at club and international level, having scored 19 goals in 78 appearances for England.

For broader updates on how Fenerbahçe and Turkish clubs are tracking across domestic and European competitions, see how Galatasaray’s Aston Villa victory boosted Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient standing alongside our ongoing coverage of Süper Lig and Champions League action.