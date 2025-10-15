Fenerbahce Plots Sensational January Move for Ballon d’Or Winner Karim Benzema

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are reportedly planning a shock attempt to bring former Real Madrid star and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema back to Europe during the upcoming January transfer window. The move is being considered a top priority as the Istanbul club seeks to resolve its early-season attacking struggles.

Following a meeting between Club President Sadettin Saran and Manager Domenico Tedesco, the club’s leadership identified the veteran French striker as the prime target to bolster their goalscoring efforts, according to reports from Turkish outlet Fotomac. Tedesco is said to have insisted on signing a proven finisher to address the team’s lack of output in front of goal.

Benzema, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad under a contract running until 2026, is reportedly growing restless and harbors a desire to finish his decorated career back in Europe. Despite earning a reported €50 million annually in the Middle East, Fenerbahçe is preparing to test Al-Ittihad’s resolve with a bold offer.

Strategic Shortlist and Squad Changes

The move for the 36-trophy winner, who departed Madrid in 2023, is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. If contact with Benzema’s representatives proves positive, negotiations could move swiftly. Should the pursuit fail, the club already has alternatives on its shortlist.

To create space for the legendary Frenchman, Fenerbahçe may offload underperforming forward Jhon Duran, who has struggled to make an impact and has been sidelined since August.

In parallel with their blockbuster pursuit, the Yellow Canaries are also tracking younger talent, including 19-year-old Moroccan prodigy Yassine Gessime from Dunkerque.

The youngster’s strong performances at the FIFA U-20 World Cup have attracted attention from several European clubs, confirming Fenerbahçe’s dual strategy of pursuing both established elite talent and high-potential youth. The acquisition of Benzema would mark one of the most sensational European returns in recent memory.