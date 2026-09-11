Fenerbahçe Plunged into Chaos as Ismail Kartal Resigns Following Roma Draw—Only for President to Reject Exit

Fenerbahçe’s return to Europe’s elite competition was instantly overshadowed by dramatic off-pitch chaos on Thursday night after manager Ismail Kartal announced his immediate resignation following a 1–1 Champions League draw against AS Roma—only for club president Aziz Yıldırım to publicly refuse the decision minutes later.

Kartal stunned media during his post-match press conference at the Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu by declaring he was stepping down from his post “never to return.”

The 65-year-old manager, who returned for a fourth spell in charge of the Istanbul giants in June, claimed the drastic decision was made in the best interests of the team despite the campaign having barely begun.

“I am resigning from my position as of this evening,” Kartal told reporters. “I have made this decision to clear the way for my club. I have resigned from my post while there is still time, so that I can help my beloved Fenerbahçe, my players, and the coaches who will come after me.”

However, the dramatic statement triggered an immediate response from club hierarchy. Fenerbahçe president Aziz Yıldırım swiftly shut down talk of a managerial vacancy, attributing Kartal’s emotional outburst to a disturbing pitchside incident in which a bottle thrown from the stands struck the coach on the head during the second half.

Yıldırım insisted that the manager acted under intense stress and confirmed he had no intention of accepting the resignation.

“Ismail resigned suddenly; we weren’t expecting it,” Yıldırım stated. “Some fans threw a bottle at the coach’s head this evening during the game while the score was 1–1. He is upset about it and complained about being under pressure. But Ismail Kartal doesn’t need to say ‘I will continue.’ I am his senior. I told him ‘You will continue,’ and that’s it. We are a family!”

The standoff leaves Fenerbahçe in a surreal predicament as they prepare to balance domestic Trendyol Süper Lig fixtures with demanding Champions League league phase encounters against Aston Villa and Liverpool. Whether Kartal actually remains on the touchline or holds firm on his decision to walk away remains to be seen.