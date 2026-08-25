Fenerbahçe Prepare Loan Bid for Arsenal Defender Cristhian Mosquera, Awaiting Mikel Arteta’s Clearance

Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera, with the Turkish giants readying an official loan proposal while waiting for manager Mikel Arteta to give the green light, according to Fanatik.

The Yellow Canaries have targeted the 22-year-old center-back as a primary option to reinforce their backline before the transfer deadline.

Following recent defensive adjustments in the squad, the club is eager to add high-level athleticism, physical presence, and top-tier European experience to their defensive rotation.

Loan Structure Prepared

Fenerbahçe’s transfer committee has finalized a formal proposal designed to convince the North London club to release the defender for the upcoming campaign:

Fenerbahçe plan to submit an official season-long loan bid that includes a clause giving the Turkish side an option to buy Mosquera permanently at the conclusion of the season.

With Fenerbahçe competing across domestic and European fronts, the move offers the defender regular starting minutes at the top level.

The Sarı-lacivertliler consider strengthening the center-back position a critical objective as they push for the Süper Lig title.

Awaiting Mikel Arteta’s Final Clearance

The completion of any potential move hinges entirely on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. As the Premier League club evaluates its squad depth and defensive cover for a demanding season, Arteta has not yet sanctioned the player’s departure.

Fenerbahçe remain in close contact with representatives and stand ready to complete the formal paperwork as soon as Arsenal grant permission for Mosquera to finalize the move to Istanbul.