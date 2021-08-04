Fenerbahce prepare move for Arsenal duo, Mesut Ozil tries to convince defender to make transfer

Fenerbahce are preparing a move for Arsenal duo Cedric Soares and Sead Kolasinac according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Yellow Canaries manager Vitor Pereira has given the green light for the board to pursue both players.

Fenerbahce playmaker Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, has been deployed to try and convince Kolasinac into making the transfer.

Ozil is friends with Kolasinac from his time at Arsenal and he is said to have put in a good word regarding the Super Lig club.

Pereira wants to play a 3-4-2-1 system next term in his first season in charge of Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese manager has made signing the Arsenal duo a priority as the full-back and midfield positions are two areas he has identified as needing strengthening.

Pereira reportedly really wants Soares in particular if there was to be a choice between the two.

Soares does have another three-years remaining on his Arsenal contract after joining the club on a free transfer from Southampton in 2020.

Fenerbahce would be unlikely to be able to sign the Portugal midfielder on a permanent deal due to financial constraints the club find themselves under after the pandemic.

The Yellow Navy-Blues will try to sign Soares on loan with a buy clause.