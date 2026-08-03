Fenerbahce Prepare Move for Crystal Palace Forward as Reinforcement Search Intensifies

Fenerbahçe are actively advancing their transfer plans to bolster their wing department ahead of the upcoming season, identifying Crystal Palace attacker Ismaïla Sarr as a primary target, according to reports from Fanatik.

The Yellow-Reds have been exploring ambitious avenues to upgrade their wide options. While initial discussions were held regarding AC Milan’s Rafael Leão, the Fenerbahçe hierarchy has positioned Sarr as the top alternative should negotiations for the Portuguese star stall.

Tactical Profile and Manager Approval

Fenerbahçe manager İsmail Kartal has given his seal of approval for the 28-year-old Senegalese international. Kartal is eager to add explosive speed, direct dribbling, and versatile positioning to his attacking unit.

While naturally operating on the right wing, Sarr’s tactical versatility allows him to feature on the left flank, behind a central striker, or as a secondary forward.

Valued in the region of €45 million, Sarr remains under contract with Crystal Palace through June 2029.

Fenerbahçe’s management is conscious of broader interest in the winger, with Premier League side Manchester United also reportedly monitoring his situation.

Key Statistics: Ismaïla Sarr

Metric Detail Current Club Crystal Palace Primary Position Right Winger / Left Winger Contract Expiry June 2029 2026 World Cup Performance 4 goals, 2 assists in 4 matches (Senegal)

International Form Fuels Pursuit

Sarr’s stock has risen significantly following stellar performances on the international stage with Senegal, where he registered four goals and two assists during the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Fenerbahçe continue to maintain open channels with Crystal Palace as they weigh up structuring an official opening proposal before the transfer window shuts.