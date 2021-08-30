Fenerbahce prepare move for Man United star following Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Fenerbahce are preparing a move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Yellow Canaries president Ali Koc has decided to wait until until towards 8 September to make his move.

The Turkish transfer window shuts later than most major European leagues.

The Premier League window will shut on 31 August as does the Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1.

Koc is planning to wait to see if another club will make a move for Cavanni before making a formal bid.

With reduced competition for his signature Fenerbahce believe they will have a better chance at securing a deal.

The Yellow Canaries are of the view that United will be open to allowing Cavani to leave after signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

United meanwhile, have not transfer listed Cavani despite the transfer of Ronaldo.

In fact, the Red Devils requested that Cavani should show loyalty to the club and not go on international duty with Uruguay.

Solskjaer was quoted by the Mirror as saying: “It’s a fact that if you have to have 10 days in a hotel quarantining with no chance to train, no chance to keep your fitness up then you’ll need another 10-14 days to get back up to fitness again – and then you’ve got to fly again.

“It’s an impossible situation for the clubs, it’s an impossible situation for the players. We understand that there are rules and broader issues here, that’s why we have to follow the rules.

“If there was a choice for me, playing for Norway or playing for Man United, I know who my employer is.”

However, Cavani does seem concerned with his place in the side following the Ronaldo transfer and per the source, has ‘sought assurances’ from Solskjaer over playing time.

The Uruguay international did recently sign a one-year contract extension keeping him at the club until June 2022.