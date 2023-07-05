Fenerbahce President Confirms €30m Real Madrid Target Arda Guler Will Leave Club

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has confirmed that Arda Guler will leave the club this summer amid reports Real Madrid are close to signing him.

Koc told reporters that Guler will not be part of the Turkish giants’ squad when the 2023-24 season kicks off.

Speaking at newly appointed manager Ismail Kartal’s signing ceremony he said, “After it becomes clear under what conditions he will leave, I will make the necessary explanations. What I can say for certain is that Arda will not be in Fenerbahce next season.”

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claims that Real will pay a transfer fee which could reach up to €30m with bonuses included.

The initial fee will be €20 but it could rise to €30m with performance bonuses and Fenerbahce will earn 20% of any future sale.

Guler joined Fenerbahce’s youth academy four years ago and has blossomed into a key player since making his debut in 2021.

He made 35 appearances over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, scoring six goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.

The rising star has attracted interest from Europe’s top teams, including Real Madrid. It is believed that Madrid are close to agreeing a deal with Fenerbahce for Guler.

If the transfer goes through, it would be a major coup for Madrid. Guler is a talented young player with a lot of potential. He could be a key player for Madrid in the years to come.