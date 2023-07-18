Fenerbahce President Meets With Wilfried Zaha, West Ham Wait For Transfer Decision

Fenerbahçe are pushing hard to sign Wilfried Zaha according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Turkish club has met with the Ivorian winger twice, once in England and once in Turkey.

During these meetings, Fenerbahçe officials including club president Ali Koc and club director Selahattin Baki have explained their vision for the club and their plans for Zaha.

Fenerbahce are hoping to complete the transfer which would be a marquee signing and show of intent.

They have also offered him a lucrative contract and are hoping for a positive response.

Zaha is said to be interested in the move, but he is still considering his options and has offers from elsewhere.

The Daily Mail report that West Ham have also made an offer for Zaha and are waiting for him to make a decision.

Zaha ís a free agent after his contract at West Ham ended but he could end up staying at the Premier League club if he reaches an agreement over the terms offered.

Zaha is a talented winger who can play on the left, right, or as a striker.

He has scored 91 goals and 77 assists in 478 appearances in his career. He would be a major coup for Fenerbahçe.

The final decision of the 30-year-old Ivory Coast international is expected soon.