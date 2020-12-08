Fenerbahce president responds to Arsenal star Mesut Ozil being ’90 per cent certain’ to join Turkish giants

Fenerbahce’s club congress member Murat Zorlu hit the headlines today after claiming that Mesut Ozil is close to a move to the Turkish giants in January.

Zorlu said that Ozil is 90 percent likely to join the Gunners.

He told Sport Digitale: “A source, who’s very well connected to the club has told me that Mesut Ozil is likely to become a Fenerbahce player during the next transfer window.

“I would say 90 per cent he will join us in one month.”

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has issued a response to the latest transfer development.

Koc made it clear that he does want Ozil but they cannot afford the playmaker of Turkish origin.

“Ozil is a really big Fenerbahce fan,” Koc said.

“However, we do not have the financial resources to pull off such a move at this time.”

“It’s a lovely dream.

“Dreams do occasionally come true but it would be really difficult for this dream to become reality.”

Fenerbahce are in financial trouble and if they were to sign Ozil who is currently earning £350,000-a-week at Arsenal it would upset their wage balance.

Ozil would have to accept a pay cut to join the Yellow Canaries in January.

The 31-year-old has not played for Arsenal this season after being left out of the Premier League and Europa League squad lists.

The playmaker still has a chance to be registered as an Arsenal player in January but that would require head coach Mikel Arteta to make a U-turn.