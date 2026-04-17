Fenerbahce President Sadettin Saran Targets Riyad Mahrez for Right-Wing Overhaul

As the Trendyol Süper Lig enters its final stretch, Fenerbahçe has reportedly set its sights on a blockbuster transfer to bolster its squad for the 2026-2027 season. At the center of the club’s ambitious plans is Algerian superstar Riyad Mahrez.

President Saran Takes the Lead

Fotomac report that Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran has personally stepped in to manage the negotiations for the world-renowned winger. Saran, who took over the presidency following the end of the Ali Koç era, is reportedly keen on making a “statement signing” to solidify the team’s dominance in the league and improve their standing on the European stage.

Mahrez Eyeing a Return to Europe

Mahrez, currently playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, is reportedly open to a return to European football. Despite having a contract that runs until June 30, 2027, the 35-year-old former Manchester City star is said to be seeking a new challenge before the next World Cup.

The report suggests that Al-Ahli is unlikely to create major obstacles regarding a transfer fee, especially since Mahrez will enter the final year of his contract next season.

A High-Performance Profile

Standing at 1.79m, the Algerian captain remains one of the most technically gifted players in world football. Fenerbahçe’s technical staff reportedly views Mahrez as the perfect fit for the right wing—a position the club has identified as a high-priority area for improvement. His veteran experience and winning mentality are seen as crucial assets for a squad that President Saran recently promised would “never give up” on its championship aspirations.

Building for the Future

This move comes amidst a busy period for the Yellow Canaries. Having already secured the Turkish Super Cup earlier this year, the club is looking to build on that momentum. While current injury woes have hampered the squad, the potential arrival of a player of Mahrez’s caliber signals a significant shift in Fenerbahçe’s long-term strategy under the Saran administration.

Negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the club looks to finalize its “world star” addition ahead of the summer window.