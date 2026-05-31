Fenerbahçe Presidential Candidate Hakan Safi Plots Ambitious Move for Liverpool Goalkeeper

The race for the Fenerbahçe presidency has reached a fever pitch ahead of the club’s upcoming elections on June 6-7, with candidate Hakan Safi reportedly launching a sensational bid to bring Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to the Ülker Stadium.

According to Fanatik, Safi is looking to ignite his campaign by securing a world-class “election trump card”. The 25-year-old Georgian international, who is currently under contract with Liverpool, has emerged as the primary target for Safi’s delegation as they look to overhaul the Yellow Canaries’ squad following another season without the Süper Lig title.

The Battle for the Gloves

Fenerbahçe is expected to undergo a significant transition in their goalkeeping department this summer. While Liverpool continues to view Alisson Becker as their undisputed number one, Mamardashvili is reportedly eager for a move that guarantees regular first-team football—a condition that Safi is more than willing to meet.

The prospect of a move to Istanbul is said to be appealing to the Georgian shot-stopper due to Turkey’s geographic proximity to his homeland. While negotiations between Safi’s camp and Liverpool remain in the preliminary stages, the English giants’ decision on whether to facilitate a permanent transfer or a high-profile loan will be the deciding factor in the coming weeks.

High-Stakes Election Drama

The move for Mamardashvili is part of a broader “mega-package” strategy from Safi, who is facing stiff competition from former president Aziz Yıldırım. While Yıldırım has countered with an ambitious €90 million plan to lure departing Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah to Kadıköy, Safi’s team has remained active on multiple fronts, recently being linked with the likes of Mason Greenwood and PSG’s Kolo Muani.

Safi, a former board member under Ali Koç and the financier behind the club’s capture of Kerem Aktürkoğlu, has promised fans an “unconditional” push for the championship if elected. With the June congress fast approaching, the potential arrival of a talent of Mamardashvili’s caliber would signal a major statement of intent for the Safi era.

Stay tuned to Turkish-Football.com for the latest updates on the Fenerbahçe presidential race and Super Lig transfer news.