Fenerbahce Raise Ollie Watkins Offer to €35m as Yellow Canaries Target Aston Villa Star

enerbahce are showing no signs of slowing down in what is shaping up to be an extraordinary summer transfer window. Having already bolstered their squad with the additions of defender Nathan Ake and striker Vedat Muriç—and with a deal for Mason Greenwood reportedly finalized—the Yellow Canaries have officially turned their attention to securing Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Fenerbahce have escalated their pursuit, raising their initial transfer offer from €30 million to €35 million in an effort to tempt Aston Villa into a sale, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Financial Details & Personal Terms

While negotiations between the two clubs continue, Fenerbahce have reportedly made massive progress on the player’s side.

Fenerbahce have presented Watkins with a lucrative three-year contract.

The deal includes an astronomical annual wage of €9 million (approximately £7.7 million), a package the 30-year-old forward has reportedly agreed to in principle.

Historically, Aston Villa would have little reason to part with their star forward, who is under contract in Birmingham until June 2028.

However, reports in the British media suggest that Villa’s need to comply with stringent Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations this summer could force them to sanction the departure of high-profile assets, paving the way for Fenerbahce to strike a deal.

World Cup Focus

Watkins is coming off another highly productive season under Unai Emery, netting 21 goals and registering 5 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. His consistent Premier League exploits earned him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The striker is currently in North America with the Three Lions as they prepare for a monumental semi-final clash against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

While Watkins’ camp has previously cooled transfer speculation to ensure his focus remains entirely on England’s World Cup campaign, Fenerbahce are working round-the-clock behind the scenes to ensure they are at the front of the queue once the tournament concludes.

Should the Yellow Canaries successfully pull off this landmark transfer, it would represent one of the most high-profile arrivals in Turkish Süper Lig history.