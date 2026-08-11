Fenerbahçe Reach Agreement to Sign Romelu Lukaku from Napoli

Fenerbahçe have taken a decisive step toward finalizing one of the summer’s marquee transfers after striking an agreement in principle to sign Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku from Serie A club Napoli.

According to a report from Fotomaç, negotiations between the Yellow Canaries and Napoli have advanced rapidly, with the Istanbul side preparing to pay a transfer fee of approximately €10 million to complete the deal.

Personal Terms Agreed

The 33-year-old forward has reportedly accepted Fenerbahçe’s project following direct discussions regarding his role in the squad.

Contract Terms: Lukaku has reached a verbal agreement on personal terms, accepting a wage package worth €10 million per season .

Napoli Sanction: Having secured the Serie A Scudetto during his stint in Naples, Napoli are prepared to grant the striker an exit as they adjust their attacking ranks for the upcoming season.

Final Authorization: Club officials are putting the finishing touches on the payment schedule and administrative paperwork before scheduling Lukaku’s medical examination in Istanbul.

Heavyweight Firepower for Fenerbahçe

Lukaku’s expected arrival provides Fenerbahçe with proven European firepower as they prepare for both domestic title ambition in the Trendyol Süper Lig and their ongoing UEFA Champions League campaign.

With 316 career club goals and a rich history across Europe’s top divisions—including Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan—the Belgian center-forward is set to become the focal point of Fenerbahçe’s attacking unit.