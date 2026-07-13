Fenerbahçe Rejects Dinamo Zagreb Bid for Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic Amid European Interest

Fenerbahçe Rejects Initial Bid for Livakovic

Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe have reportedly turned down an initial offer from Dinamo Zagreb for their Croatian international goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic.

The Istanbul club deemed the proposed transfer fee insufficient amidst growing speculation about the player’s future, sources have told Turkish-Football.

European Interest in Croatian Goalkeeper

Livakovic, whose potential departure from Ülker Stadium has been a subject of discussion, is attracting attention from several European clubs.

Dinamo Zagreb , Livakovic’s former club, made the first concrete move, though their bid was swiftly rejected by the Fenerbahçe hierarchy.

, Livakovic’s former club, made the first concrete move, though their bid was swiftly rejected by the Fenerbahçe hierarchy. Premier League side Crystal Palace are understood to be monitoring the situation.

are understood to be monitoring the situation. Serie A club Torino have also been linked with a move for the experienced shot-stopper.

Livakovic’s Situation at Fenerbahçe

Dominik Livakovic joined Fenerbahçe in August 2023 from Dinamo Zagreb. The 29-year-old quickly established himself as a key figure in the Turkish side, contributing to their strong league campaign and cup runs. While Livakovic remains under contract, the club appears open to listening to offers that meet their valuation, especially given the significant interest from abroad.