Fenerbahce remain in the title race after beating Trabzonspor

Fenerbahce beat rivals Trabzonspor 3-1 in the Super Lig on Friday at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium to stay in the title race.

Arda Guler put on another terrific performance and provided the assist for Michy Batshuayi’s opening goal on 11 minutes.

Guler has scored six goals and has provided three assists in 29 appearances this season.

Luan Peres doubled the score in the second half and Enner Valencia added to his goal tally to put the game out of sight.

Valencia has an incredible 31 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Trezeguet did score a late goal for the visitors but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

The victory closed the gap with league leaders Galatasaray to just five points.

Fenerbahce will automatically be awarded three points for the next round of games on Sunday as Hatayspor have withdrawn from the league after the earthquake disaster.