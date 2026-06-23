Fenerbahce request details on Leicester City center-back Wout Faes

Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce have reportedly initiated contact to gather information regarding Leicester City defender Wout Faes, weighing up a potential summer move for the Belgian center-back.

Faes has endured a difficult period with Leicester, having been part of the squad during two separate relegations since making his move to the King Power Stadium in 2022.

The 28-year-old started the recent campaign in the Championship, featuring 15 times before losing his spot in the starting lineup in November. Seeking regular playing time, Faes secured a January loan switch to Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

A decision pending on Monaco loan option

The loan deal proved successful on an individual level, with the Belgian quickly establishing himself in France. Faes racked up 1,321 minutes across 16 appearances for Monaco. While his loan agreement features a permanent buyout clause, the French club has yet to signal whether they intend to trigger it.

Given that Leicester City have now dropped into League One and Faes is entering the final year of his contract, a permanent parting of ways appears highly probable for both parties.

Renewed Turkish interest in the Belgian

Fenerbahce’s initial inquiry—reported by Turkish sports journalist Doruk Tecimer—marks the latest instance of a Süper Lig club targeting Faes. Galatasaray previously tracked the defender three years ago, while Beşiktaş attempted to secure his signature last year.

It remains uncertain if Fenerbahce will elevate their initial inquiries into a formal bid. However, Leicester are expected to listen to reasonable offers as they look to rebuild their squad for the League One season.

Defensive reshuffle in Istanbul

Fenerbahce’s pursuit of Faes may ultimately depend on their primary transfer target, Nathan Aké. The Turkish side has been actively working to convince the Dutch defender to move to Istanbul, even enlisting his former Manchester City teammate Ederson to help broker the deal.

Negotiations for Aké are still ongoing while he competes at the 2026 World Cup. In contrast, Faes missed out on the tournament entirely, having been left out of the Belgium squad following critical comments from the national team management regarding his form.

Should Fenerbahce successfully land Aké, their appetite for a second foreign center-back like Faes could decrease. Meanwhile, Leicester are preparing to welcome back fellow defender Woyo Coulibaly, whose permanent purchase option was passed up by Italian side Sassuolo following his loan spell.