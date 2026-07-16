Fenerbahçe Rumours Quashed: Marcus Rashford Set for Man United Reintegration Under Michael Carrick

Marcus Rashford’s summer transfer path has taken a definitive turn following England’s departure from the World Cup, with the forward now preparing to return to Manchester United to rebuild his Old Trafford career under manager Michael Carrick.

According to an update from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the 28-year-old winger will report back to Carrington for pre-season training, shifting expectations away from a quick summer exit.

Dismissing Fenerbahçe Links

Despite intense Turkish media speculation linking the Carrington academy graduate with a high-profile move to the Süper Lig—specifically to join Jose Mourinho’s ambitious project at Fenerbahçe—Romano has completely shut down those rumors.

The Italian journalist confirmed:

Rashford has zero plans of moving to Turkey at this stage of his career.

There have been no active negotiations or formal club-to-club conversations held with Fenerbahçe.

Following the conclusion of England’s World Cup run, his sole, immediate priority is to hold direct talks with Michael Carrick and begin pre-season work in Manchester.

Carrick’s Pre-Season Assessment

The decision to bring Rashford back into the fold is a calculated move by United’s coaching staff. Carrick is reportedly looking forward to working with the forward directly during the pre-season schedule to evaluate his motivation, physical condition, and tactical fit firsthand.

This reintegration offers a clean slate for the player following his loan spell with Barcelona, where he helped secure the La Liga title but ultimately saw the Catalan club pass on triggering his permanent buy-option.

The Permanent Transfer Stance

While the door is open for a Carrington comeback, Marcus Rashford’s long-term future remains fluid. Manchester United has established strict parameters for any potential summer departure:

After his spell in Spain, United has ruled out another temporary exit; any move must be permanent. Rashford will only consider a move if an elite, Champions League-level European club presents an ambitious sporting model.

Suitors must be prepared to trigger a substantial financial package to pry him away, with the player also carrying a £40 million release clause for non-rival clubs.