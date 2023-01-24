Fenerbahce scrape win against last placed Umraniyespor to stay in Super Lig title race

Fenerbahce scraped a 2-1 win against Umraniyespor on Monday to stay in the Super Lig title race.

The Yellow Canaries had to wait until 73 minutes for Michy Batshuayi to put them ahead but the last placed team in the league equalised soon after with a goal from Umut Nayir.

READ: Turkish giants target Arsenal midfielder in January transfer move

The game looked destined for a draw until Tomislav Glumac put the ball in his own net on 90 minutes to give the visitors the lead again.

There was still more drama however, as Nayir thought he had equalised with a stunning effort from outside the area in the eighth minute of additional time.

The goal was ruled out after a VAR check found a foul in the lead up to the goal.

Abdulkadir Bitigen ruled that Glumac fouled Batshuayi before the move that eventually led to the goal.

Fenerbahce managed to hang on to a valuable three points.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have now won their last two games with late goals.

The victory closed the gap with league leaders Galatasaray to just four points.

Fenerbahce will face Kasimpasa next on 29 January at home.