Fenerbahçe Secure Additional €2M Windfall as Arda Güler Reaches 125 Matches for Real Madrid

Fenerbahçe have unlocked a further €2 million performance bonus from Real Madrid after Turkish international playmaker Arda Güler officially reached 125 senior appearances for the Spanish giants.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who made his high-profile move from Kadıköy to the Santiago Bernabéu in the summer of 2023, triggered the clause during Real Madrid’s recent La Liga clash against Racing Santander.

The milestone represents another significant financial installment negotiated as part of the original transfer structure by the Fenerbahçe board.

With this latest add-on activated, Fenerbahçe’s total realized income from Güler’s transfer has reached €30 million, surpassing the initial €20 million base fee paid by the Spanish club three years ago.

After enduring an initial adaptation period hampered by minor injuries during his early months in Spain, Güler has developed into a central creative figure under manager José Mourinho.

The Turkish star has started regularly in Madrid’s attacking midfield rotation this campaign, already registering three goals and four assists across 12 appearances in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The financial upside for Fenerbahçe does not end with appearance milestones. The agreement between the two clubs contains a 20 percent sell-on clause on any future transfer fee if Real Madrid decide to part ways with the playmaker down the line—a clause that could yield another substantial windfall given Güler’s soaring market valuation across Europe.