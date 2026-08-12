Fenerbahçe Secure European Financial Windfall as Lyon Play-Off Awaits

Fenerbahçe have guaranteed a minimum €4.3 million payout from UEFA after overcoming Sturm Graz 1–0 away to complete a 3–0 aggregate victory in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The victory sets up a high-stakes play-off tie against French side Olympique Lyonnais, with a place in the lucrative 36-team Champions League league phase on the line.

Financial Stakes & Champions League Jackpot

By reaching the play-off round, Fenerbahçe have already locked in financial safety. Should the Turkish giants fail to overcome Lyon, they will receive €4.3 million as compensation before dropping into the UEFA Europa League group phase.

However, eliminating Lyon will elevate Fenerbahçe into Europe’s flagship competition, securing a guaranteed base reward of €18.62 million for qualifying for the Champions League league stage.

Play-Off Schedule

Fenerbahçe will host the first leg before traveling to France for the decisive return match: