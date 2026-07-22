Fenerbahce Secure First-Leg Champions League Advantage as UEFA Country Coefficient Updated

Fenerbahçe opened their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie with a crucial 1-0 victory against Polish side Górnik Zabrze at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result provides İsmail Kartal’s squad with a vital advantage ahead of next week’s return leg while simultaneously lifting Türkiye’s standing in the official UEFA country coefficient rankings.

Match Summary & Key Moments

Talisca Breaks the Deadlock: The decisive moment arrived in the 37th minute when Brazilian playmaker Talisca curled home a direct free-kick to put the hosts ahead.

Defensive Resilience: Górnik Zabrze maintained a compact structure throughout the evening, restricting Fenerbahçe from extending their lead despite secondary chances from Bartuğ Elmaz and second-half substitute Mason Greenwood.

Second Leg Ahead: The tie remains open heading into the return fixture in Poland on July 29, where the winner will move on to face either Sturm Graz or Hearts in the third qualifying round.

Impact on UEFA Country Coefficient

Fenerbahçe’s victory contributes valuable coefficient points to Türkiye’s official UEFA total.

With European qualification rounds underway across the continent, positive results for Turkish sides in UEFA competitions remain critical for maintaining direct qualification spots in future Champions League campaigns.