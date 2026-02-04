Fenerbahce Secure N’Golo Kante as Administrative Deadlock Breaks

In a dramatic turnaround, Fenerbahçe have officially announced the signing of World Cup winner N’Golo Kanté from Al-Ittihad, ending a chaotic 24-hour period that saw the transfer briefly collapse.

The deal for the 34-year-old Frenchman appeared to have failed on Tuesday, with the Turkish giants issuing a public statement blaming the Saudi Pro League side for an administrative breakdown. According to Fenerbahçe, the move was stalled because Al-Ittihad failed to meet FIFA’s regulatory requirements for transfer registration.

Paperwork Resolved

The tension evaporated on Wednesday morning when the Saudi club posted a farewell message to the legendary midfielder on social media, confirming they had reached an agreement to sell the final portion of his contract.

The move is part of a complex “swap” arrangement that sees Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri move in the opposite direction. En-Nesyri arrives in Jeddah as a direct replacement for Karim Benzema, who recently departed Al-Ittihad to join rivals Al-Hilal.

A Return to Europe

Kanté’s move to Istanbul marks his return to European football after two and a half years in the Middle East. He brings a glittering resume to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, including:

Premier League Titles: Back-to-back wins with Leicester City (2016) and Chelsea (2017).

European Success: Champions League and Europa League trophies with the Blues.

International Glory: A pivotal role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph.

Fenerbahçe’s French Connection

Kanté becomes the second high-profile French midfielder to arrive at the club during this window, joining former Arsenal and Lazio star Mattéo Guendouzi. The duo is expected to form a formidable partnership in the heart of José Mourinho’s midfield as Fenerbahçe intensifies its pursuit of the Süper Lig title.

With the paperwork now finalized and the player registered, Kanté could be in line to make his debut as early as this weekend, adding a level of elite experience that the club hopes will be the difference-maker in their domestic and continental campaigns.